Virginia Beach waste crews closing two recycling centers early everyday due to high volume of illegal dumping

Virginia Beach

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy – City of Virginia Beach Waste Management Division

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach Waste Management is set to close its recycling centers at Oceana and West Neck at 5 p.m. due to high volume of illegal dumping.

Officials say the availability of both centers depend on the capacity of the containers. According to a post sent by the Virginia Beach Waste Management, the reopening of the site will happen every morning once crews have cleared the area.

The exceeding amount of materials brought to the centers have increased servicing to both locations, officials say.

They are reminding residents that all recyclables must be loose and cardboard flattened. Items in plastic bags along with items left outside the containers will not be recycled.

Residents can dispose of their trash here:

  • Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center – 1989 Jake Sears Rd.
  • SPSA Landstown Transfer Station – 1825 Concert Dr.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories