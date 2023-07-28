VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Voter Registration and Elections Office is looking for citizens to help staff polling locations for Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

It takes over 1,200 individuals to fully staff all of the Virginia Beach precincts for a general election, according to their press release. The staff will be compensated $265 for attending training and working on Election Day. Anyone interested can contact their office at 757-385-8683 or email them at electiontraining@vbgov.com no later than Sept. 29.

“Election Officials are crucial to ensuring that elections are a success,” said Christine Lewis, Virginia Beach Director of Elections and General Registrar. “Without the dedicated citizens within the community, elections would not be possible.”

See the list of requirements to be eligible below:

Must be a registered voter of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Cannot hold an elected office, or be the employee of an elected official.

Must attend a training session.

Be able to speak, read and write English.

Must not engage in any political conversation with voters and/or fellow Election Officials.

Cannot communicate any bias or opinions on the election or any of the candidates at the polling location..

For more information, visit their website here.