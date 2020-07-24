Virginia Beach council votes unanimously to move Confederate monument

The Confederate Monument at the Virginia Beach municipal center was covered by tarps following vandalism of monuments at neighboring cities (Brett Hall/WAVY-TV)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has become the latest locality to agree to move its Confederate monument further out of the public eye.

Virginia Beach City Council voted unanimously, 11-0, Thursday night on a resolution that will remove and store the city’s Confederate monument while soliciting proposals for relocation.

The 115-year-old statue currently stands outside the historic Princess Anne Courthouse.

At least 32 people signed up to speak during Thursday’s public comment period.

One speaker said he wants the monument to come down. He says the Confederate soldiers fought “the wrong fight.”

This speaker wants the monument to come down. He says the confederate soldiers fought “the wrong fight.” pic.twitter.com/gBWFDhrvJI — Geena Arevalo (@GeenaA_WAVY) July 23, 2020

Another speaker said the Confederate monument serves an educational purpose and should be a reminder of where our country can never go again.

The process of relocating the monument started Thursday with a public hearing. Now, the process moves to a 30-day period where other groups can offer to take or buy the monument.

In mid-June, Councilwoman Rosemary Wilson said the Sons and Daughters of Confederate Veterans had approached her and several others on council about taking possession of moving the 27-foot-tall monument. It’s unclear whether that group will end up taking the monument.

In January, the Historic Preservation Commission’s Princess Anne County Confederate Statue Roundtable wrapped up a three-year study by recommending the city leave the monument where it is and add context and “balancing elements” covering the city’s African American heritage.

However, since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, protesters have vandalized and attempted to deconstruct some area monuments that honor the Confederacy.

In the interest of public safety, former Acting City Manager Tom Leahy ordered the monument covered in mid-June.

