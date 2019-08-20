Virginia Beach votes to ban e-scooters from Oceanfront

Bird Scooters lined up along Atlantic Avenue at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront (Scott Blessing/WAVY-TV.)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Council has officially banned e-scooters at the city’s Oceanfront due to concerns over safety.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer joined Vice Mayor Jim Wood and council members Barbara Henley, Louis Jones, Rosemary Wilson and Sabrina Wooten in voting yes to the ban, which would prohibit e-scooters such as those from Bird and Lime from operating east of Arctic Avenue between Rudee Loop and 42nd Street.

Council members Jessica Abbott, Michael Berlucchi, John Moss, Aaron Rouse and Guy Tower all voted no.

After a public comment session, Dyer said it was a tough decision, but ultimately said the e-scooters pose too much of a danger to public safety.

Since May, more than 10 people have been hospitalized overnight at Virginia Beach General due to scooter injuries, and police have seen minors operating the scooters, as well people driving them recklessly.

