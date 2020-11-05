Virginia Beach releases statement on why residents do not see their voter credit on Dept. of Elections website

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — City officials with Virginia Beach released a statement Thursday explaining why residents do not see their voter credit on the Virginia Department of Elections website yet.

The city says the deadline for localities to complete their election certifications and submit the data to the state is Tuesday, Nov. 10. As a result, registered voters who voted Tuesday, Nov. 3, may not see their vote credited for the election in the database.

The statement says that the credit will show after the data is processed from the 380 plus poll books from 100 polling locations in Virginia Beach and is uploaded to the state’s database. The city says it is a manual process and will take several days to complete.

“We have seen rumors circulating online questioning why vote credits for those residents who voted on Election Day are not yet appearing on the Department of Elections website,” said Virginia Beach Director of Elections Donna Patterson.

“The reason is simple: it is premature for those voter credits to be posted because we are still certifying the election results. This is the same process for every election. We expect the results to post by Nov. 16.”

Read the full release here.

