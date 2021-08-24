Virginia Beach Vice Mayor Jim Wood resigning from city council

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Vice Mayor Jim Wood is stepping down from his seat after nearly 20 years on city council.

Wood says he’s accepted a job with a large international company and it will require extensive travel.

“Obviously this has a been a difficult decision, but after 19 years on council I need to pause and prioritize the needs of my family,” Wood said in a letter obtained by WAVY.

His resignation will be effective September 1, 2021.

“It has been my distinct honor to serve as a member of the Virginia Beach City Council,” Wood said. “While I will no longer be a member of the body. I will always be an unabashed champion of Virginia Beach.”

Wood is the second council member to resign in the past two months. Jessica Abbott, who represented Kempsville, resigned in early July due to health concerns.

On August 12, the council voted unanimously to appoint former U.S. Marine and 89th District state delegate Rocky Holcomb to the seat. He will serve on council until a special election is held in 2022.

