Virginia Beach veteran receives new roof as a part of national program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – There are many ways we can honor our local heroes every day.

Some good deeds can be found in high places. One example of that was in Virginia Beach on Wednesday. That’s where a U.S. Marine Corps veteran got a new roof.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them.

Since the inception of the program in 2016, more than 250 military members have received new roofs.

It only takes about six hours to put a new roof on Connie Chadwick’s home in Virginia Beach. She is the latest to be assisted by the program.

But she’s not only getting a new roof — she is getting her sense of security back.

“It’s fascinating. It sounds weird when you’re inside the house and they’re doing that, it sounds like you got a whole bunch of squirrels,” she said.

So, 10 On Your Side’s Tamara Scott joined Chadwick outside her home to watch as her new roof was put on.

“I didn’t realize how bad it was,” Chadwick said.

She said she had been trying to do other home projects but after an HVAC leak and four strokes, the projects kept piling on.

“I’ve been having to live on bare concrete floors, I’ve been doing a lot of research on Google,” she said.

She can thank her local Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) SSG Dozier Memorial Post 2894 Chesapeake, Reitzel Home Improvement and the Owen’s Coming Roof Deployment Project for the new roof.

“We have built 11 homes and sold then to veterans over the years but this is an unusual situation for us where we can reach out and partner with the rest of the community,” said Dan Lear with Habitat for Humanity.

“For us were really happy that we can just take one thing off of her plate and that’s one less thing she has to worry about,” said Mark Reitzel, with Reitzel Home Improvement.

Chadwick says it feels like an honor.

“Getting acknowledged being a veteran and then being a female veteran,” she said. “I’m starting to feel like it more becoming a home again.”

The contracting company says in addition to repairing her roof, they will also fix smaller side projects like her gutters for no extra fee.