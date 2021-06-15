Virginia Beach to temporarily close Oceanfront branch for renovations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Library’s (VBPL) Oceanfront branch will close for renovations beginning Saturday, June 26 at 5 p.m.



During the closure, customers may visit any other VBPL branch for in-person services and programs and also download items from VBPL’s digital library.

The renovations are expected to take about five months which will include new front doors, a new help desk, an updated lobby, public restrooms, and a teen area.

Residents who have items on hold are asked to pick them up at the Great Neck Area Library at 1251 Bayne Drive, starting June 28 at 10 a.m.

It will also include updated meeting and study rooms, an expanded children’s area, a new multi-purpose programming area, new public computer workstations, and new furniture and carpet.

The library’s renovation is part of the second phase of VBPL’s $5.8 million Capital Improvement Program (CIP) to renovate eight of 10 locations.

