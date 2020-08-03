Virginia Beach to supply residents with sand for possible Isaias related flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach announced on Sunday that it will be making sand available for residents who wish to fill bags in the event that flooding becomes an issue with Tropical Storm Isaias.

“Although we are not anticipating widespread flooding due to Tropical Storm Isaias, the Department of Public Works will be making sand available tomorrow, Monday, August 3, at 8 a.m. for residents who wish to fill bags. Flooding from wind-driven tides is likely, especially in the Back Bay area,” said city officials in a statement released.

Sand will be available at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex, 2044 Landstown Centre Way. Residents must bring their own shovel and are encouraged to bring their bags/containers as the City has limited supplies.

Bags are for personal use only, no bulk pick-up. Removing sand from public beaches is prohibited.

Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required.

Latest News