VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — History will be made on Thursday in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department will make Capt. Shannon Wichtendahl its first female deputy chief in the department’s 58-year history.

She will be promoted in a ceremony in the Virginia Beach council chambers.

Wichtendahl has served in the department for 33 years and is the former commanding officer of the department’s second precinct.

