Virginia Beach to observe National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day with virtual service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — ​Virginia Beach Housing and Neighborhood Preservation will virtually observe National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day with a pre-recorded memorial service that will be posted online.

National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day is on Tuesday, Dec. 21 and commemorates the lives of the individuals who have died while living in homelessness.

The pre-recorded memorial service will be posted on Facebook and YouTube in the evening. The city, Virginia Beach Human Rights Commission and their partners will hold the ceremony.

“We are fortunate to have such a caring community and network of partners that share our commitment to making homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring in Virginia Beach,” said Ruth Hill, director of Housing and Neighborhood Preservation. “This day is a reminder that the need is still so great and there is much more work to do. As we enter the winter season, we hope the community will take a moment to honor our homeless neighbors we have lost and all individuals who continue to face the challenges of homelessness every day.”

For resources and opportunities to join the community effort to prevent and end homelessness, visit www.BEACHCommunityPartnership.org.