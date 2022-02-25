Virginia Beach to join National Education Association for Read Across America Day celebration

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach will join the National Education Association on March 4 for a Read Across America Celebration.

Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney will kick off the virtual read which will feature some local guests reading “All Are Welcome.” More than 6,000 students in the City of Virginia Beach will participate in the virtual read.

“All Are Welcome” which is written by Alexandra Penfold and Suzanne Kauffman celebrates inclusiveness and diversity. It sends a message to children and families that everyone is welcome in their schools, class and community. Each child who participates will receive their own copy of “All Are Welcome.”

Virginia Beach GrowSmart coordinator Barb Lito says they want to prepare future leaders for success in the 21st century.

“Celebrating the joy of reading as a community helps inspire children to read which is an important factor in creating life-long successful readers,” said Lito. “Research has shown that children who enjoy reading are motivated, spend more time reading, and do better in school. Committed families, early childhood educators and communities can make a huge difference in our children’s reading ability.”

The virtual read will be available March 4, 2022 at VBGrowSmart.com/Read-Across-America, Facebook, and Twitter.