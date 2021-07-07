Virginia Beach to host virtual meeting for Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan update

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is hosting a virtual meeting for the 2022 Hampton Roads Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The meeting is slated for July 29, 2021 at 5 p.m. online via Zoom. Participants can learn about the Hazard Identification and Risk Assessment section of the plan.

The plan lists certain hazards that threaten the Hampton Roads region while providing general background information, local data and historical occurrences for each hazard.

Officials say the planning process will be structured around the four phases of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 which is aligned with the 10 steps of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Community Rating System (CRS).

Members of the public can register to participate in the public meeting here.

