VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services is partnering with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to host a drive-thru food pantry for residents of Virginia Beach on March 29.

The food pantry will be held in the parking lot of the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sixty pounds of food will be distributed per household on a first-come, first-served basis. Participants are asked to stay in their cars and volunteers will direct them to loading stations. To make transitions quicker, attendees are asked that their trunks and storage areas of the vehicle be free of clutter.

All groceries will be prepacked containing a mix of fresh and shelf-stable foods such as fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy products, frozen meats, canned goods, and some staple items such as pasta, sugar and flour.

“Thanks to our partners with the Foodbank and the ongoing support of the Virginia Beach City Council, we are once again able to offer this much-needed resource to our community,” said DHS Director Aileen L. Smith. “While the impacts of the pandemic are lessening, the cost of groceries has continued to increase, making it difficult for families to put fresh, healthy food on their tables. This event will help lessen that burden for those who are struggling to meet that need.”

