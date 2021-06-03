Virginia Beach to host community drive-thru food pantry

Oscar Amuz, with Volunteers in Action, loads groceries into cars during a food distribution event, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services (DHS), in partnership with Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, are hosting a drive-thru food pantry for Virginia Beach residents later this month.

The pantry is scheduled for 8 a.m. on Tuesday, June 8 in the parking lot of the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, 3550 Cellar Door Way.

Officials say fresh food and pantry essentials will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis until 12 p.m. or supplies run out. All groceries will be repacked and contain a mix of fresh and shelf-stable foods such as fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy products, frozen meats, canned goods and some staple items such as pasta, sugar and flour.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have seen families and individuals worry about where their next meal will come from,” said Aileen L. Smith, DHS director. “Unfortunately, this hardship will not immediately vanish with a vaccine. It is so important to ensure these households are able to have access to fresh, healthy food as they recover from the financial impacts of the past 15 months. Thanks to our partnership with the Foodbank, we can help lessen that worry.”

Residents can join the line by entering through Dam Neck Road and are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times to limit person-to-person contact.

A photo ID will be necessary to verify Virginia Beach residency.