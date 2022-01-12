Virginia Beach to hold virtual public meeting on transportation and mobility

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Virginia Beach is asking the community to help develop a comprehensive plan for the Resort Area.

The Resort Area Mobility Plan (RAMP) addresses the different types of transportation and it strives to improve the quality of each transportation mode for residents, employees, beachgoers and visitors within the Resort Area.

The city is seeking the public’s input on RAMP with a virtual public information session that will be held on February 3 from 6-7 p.m.

The meeting will:

Describe the planning process

Introduce key recommendations

Gather feedback through live polling and a facilitated Q&A

To participate, register in advance here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you can’t attend the webinar, it will be recorded and available to watch after Feb. 4 at VBgov.com/resortmobilityplan.