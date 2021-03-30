Virginia Beach to hold free public art tours, sketch crawls

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach will be hosting tour events to guide residents and tourists across the city’s public art masterpieces. And for free!

Virginia Beach’s Sketch Crawls kick off Saturday, April 10 at 1 p.m.



The sketch crawl starts with a tour of the ViBe Creative District, starting at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA), working through the murals at the heart of the District and ending at the City of Virginia Beach’s latest public art masterpiece, “Barreled,” located at the corner of 17th Street and Pacific Avenue.

Guests of all ages and artistic abilities are welcome to join. Officials say sketching supplies are limited, so guests are encouraged to arrive early.

Other locations for Second Saturday Sketch Crawls include the Pleasure House Point area, Virginia Beach Town Center, the Virginia Beach Boardwalk.

Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs will also hold Third Thursday Public Art Tours for free. The tours start at Lake Lawson/Lake Smith Natural Area, home of “Parallel Migrations XXV,” at 4 p.m. on Earth Day, April 22.

The full schedule of Second Saturday Sketch Crawls and Third Thursday Art Walks is posted at vbpublicart.org.