Virginia Beach to give out 20,000 masks, hand sanitizers starting Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach has teamed up with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), the Virginia Beach Community Emergency Response Team (VB CERT), and the Commonwealth’s Health Equity Task Force to give out 20,000 masks and bottles of hand sanitizers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bags will be available in Green Run starting Thursday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at the Green Run Homes Association office while supplies last.

The Green Run Homes Association office is located at 1248 Green Garden Circle and can be reached at (757) 427-2600.

Residents simply need to verify their address in order to receive supplies.

Additional distribution events will be held throughout the month of August, with several scheduled in conjunction with free COVID-19 testing hosted by the Virginia Beach Department of Health.

Additional Distribution Events:

Saturday, Aug. 15 – Free masks/sanitizer only

9 a.m. – noon

Outside Grand Mart International Foods, 649 Newtown Road

Saturday, Aug. 22 – Free masks/sanitizer and COVID testing

10 a.m. – noon

Lake Edward Park, 704 Hampshire Lane

Saturday, Aug. 29 – Free masks/sanitizer only

9 a.m. – noon

Outside Grand Mart International Foods, 649 Newtown Road

Bags will also contain information from the Health Equity Task Force on COVID-19, mask-washing instructions, a reminder to complete the 2020 Census and important hurricane preparedness information.

