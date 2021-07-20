Virginia Beach to close portion of Newstead Dr. for road reconstruction

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Public Works are planning to close a portion of Newstead Drive beginning Friday for storm drain installations and road reconstructions.

The road closure will be on Newstead Drive between Nimmo Parkway and Princess Anne Road beginning Wednesday, July 21, at 7 a.m. until Saturday, July 24, at 7 a.m.



The road closure is located at the 2351-2399 block of Newstead Drive.

Motorists who travel Newstead Drive will be able to access the roadway via the Nimmo Parkway and Newstead Drive intersection.



Officials say the work is anticipated to last three days. Crews will be completing storm drain installation and reconstruction of new roadway travel lanes as a part of the Princess Anne Road Phase.