Virginia Beach to add 1% to lodging tax in May

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is adding a 1% lodging tax this May.

The additional 1% tax is part of the new transient occupancy tax the Virginia General Assembly imposed this year for the transportation district within Hampton Roads.

The tax will be effective as of May 1 and will be added to the existing Virginia Beach lodging tax rate.



According to the Virginia Beach City Treasurer’s Office, all businesses that collect lodging taxes from their patrons will be required to collect the new tax amount and remit it to the Virginia Beach City Treasurer as they currently do.



The Treasurer will segregate the regional 1% tax and remit the State’s portion to the Virginia Treasury.



Businesses will need to adjust their lodging tax rate on May 1. There will be no need to separately account for this tax.