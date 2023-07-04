VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Red, white and blue filled the Oceanfront for the Stars and Stripes Celebration.

“The music, I cannot wait,” LaTonya Dean said. “This band is amazing. I’ve never seen them in person, so this is my first time. I cannot wait. Yes, wonderful music.”

She wasn’t the only one ready to enjoy the fun as thousands in Virginia Beach joined the beach celebration to salute the country.

Dean made sure she could enjoy the action close-up.

“Make sure we get a good seat in the house,” she said with her seat right up front.

Dean and her friend enjoyed the high-energy music from Strickly Bizzness, a local band.

“There is nothing better than beach and sounds this time of year,” Patina Copeland said. “It’s wonderful weather, beautiful breeze. You know I am here to listen to the sounds and have a good time.”

Other local bands took over the stage further down the beach.

But it wasn’t all about the music.

There was the Fourth of July staple, fireworks.

“I am excited to see the type of fireworks,” Copeland. “I learned a couple of weeks ago there is a couple of different type of fireworks.”

Just down the street, there was a celebration at Mount Trashmore.

It featured food trucks, live music and an awesome fireworks display.