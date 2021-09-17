Virginia Beach themed Nike shoes sold out after selling for $899 per pair

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After winning a national contest earlier this year, the Virginia Beach-themed shoes have sold out. However, the shoes cost slightly more than your average pair.

Each pair sold for $899!!

Nike SB News and Info announced in March on Instagram that Salem High School graduate and Coast Guard member Kenny Jones had won the contest. Jones’ beachy design was picked by a committee of voters, who ranked each of the top five shoe designs.

His design used the color palette from the famous painting “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” with different shades of blue to represent water and a tan outsole for sand. It also included the Oceanfront’s infamous “no cursing” signs, a trident for King Neptune, and music symbols to pay homage to the city’s music legends.

Officials say the shoes are expected to ship in two to five months. However, shipping time may vary due to COVID-19.

The contest is not affiliated with Nike or the Nike SB, a popular skateboarding shoe.

