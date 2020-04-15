Virginia Beach teen is using 3D printers to make face shields

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A First Colonial High School student is using 3D printing to help make face shields for doctors and nurses to use during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jake Long is currently homeschooling like every other student in America. Aside from classes, he just created the organization VB Fighting COVID-19.

“Both of my parents work in the medical industry,” explained Long. “My dad was talking to me about his need for supplies and I started researching ways I could help.”

Long has a keen interest in 3D printing.

“I just like the idea of creating something out of almost nothing,” said Long.

When he noticed no one was rallying the local 3D printing community to make supplies, he decided he would step up to the plate.

“3D printing is a great way to manufacture, while we’re creating bigger and better things to help speed up the production process,” said Long. “3D printing is a great stop gap.”

Long posted a template for the shields on his website, vbfightingcovid.com.

The design came from Prusa Research, a 3D printing company based in Prague. It received two verifications from the Czech Ministry of Health. So far the design has 250,000 downloads worldwide.

Long is determined the next batch of downloads come from people in Virginia Beach to help protect our healthcare workers.

Long will collect the donated shields, sanitize them and then donate them to local hospitals, fire departments, and EMS workers who need protection the most.

If you don’t have access to a 3D printer and still want to help, Long says the organization is accepting donations of supplies and funding.

