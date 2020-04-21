Virginia Beach teen hopes to make it to the next round on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

(WAVY) — From Virginia Beach, to national television!

19-year-old Samantha Howell couldn’t be happier to be apart of season 18 of NBC’s “The Voice.” With your help, she can make it to the next round.

Monday night, she performed with three other contestants in the show’s first-ever 4 Way Knock Out. The singer with the most votes will move forward to the next round as a member of Team Kelly.

Howell says getting to this point in the competition wasn’t easy. No matter what comes next, she hopes to inspire other artists to fight for their dreams.

“I’ve gotten so many ‘no’s’ throughout all of this. I’ve gotten more ‘no’s’ than I can even count. I just never stopped. I just say go for it. When you grow up you want to know you at least tried to do something instead of looking back and wishing you could’ve done more you know,” she said in an interview with WAVY Lifestyle Correspondent Symone Davis.

You can help Samantha stay in the competition by casting your vote on the official Voice app and on NBC.com/VoiceVote. You can vote up to 10 times on both. Voting ends at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

