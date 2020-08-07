Virginia Beach teams with VDEM to make masks, sanitizer available to vulnerable neighborhoods

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Under Virginia’s Health Equity Pilot Program, the City of Virginia Beach will distribute personal protective equipment and public health information in the Western Bayside, Green Run, Rosemont, and Seatack communities.

The events are in partnership with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and the Commonwealth’s Health Equity Task Force to distribute 20,000 masks and bottles of hand sanitizer to targeted Virginia Beach communities.

The following events will be held on the following Saturdays in August, in conjunction with free COVID-19 testing hosted by the Virginia Beach Department of Health:

Saturday, Aug. 8 – Free PPE Distribution and COVID testing

10 a.m. – noon

Level Green Park, 1520 Level Green Boulevard

(Between Commonwealth Drive and Clear Springs Court)

9 a.m. – noon

Outside Grand Market International Foods, 649 Newtown Road (PPE Distribution only, no testing)

10 a.m. – noon

Lake Edward Park, 704 Hampshire Lane

9 a.m. – noon

Outside Grand Market International Foods, 649 Newtown Road

In addition to masks and sanitizer, the city says information from the Health Equity Task Force on COVID-19 and mask-washing instructions will be included.

