VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s (HDSA) Northeast Region will be hosting the Virginia Beach Team Hope Walk on September 24.

According to a press release, the walk will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Trashmore Park.

Photo Courtesy: Huntington’s Disease Society of America

All proceeds from the walk will support HDSA’s mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington’s disease and their families.

Team Hope is one of the largest fundraising events in the county and takes place in over 100 cities across the U.S. The walk has also raised over $20 million for Huntington’s disease since 2007.

To register for the walk or to donate, visit the Virginia Beach Team Hope Walk website.