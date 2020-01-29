Virginia Beach teacher headed back to the classroom after video of confrontation with student

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach teacher is heading back to the classroom after nearly two weeks away.

Karl Whitley has spent three decades teaching children, but was placed on leave earlier this month after a confrontation with a student.

10 On Your Side learned from his attorney Gary Byler that he’s heading back to Kempsville Middle School within the coming weeks, he says, hopefully days.

Karl Whitley misses teaching in the classrooms of Kempsville Middle School. After weeks of fighting for his job, he’s heading back to his second home in the classroom, Byler said.

Byler is handling Whitley’s case free of charge.

The confrontation in the classroom was captured on video. It showed Whitley engaging with a student in his eighth grade civics class.

In the video, he pulls AirPods out of the student’s ears after telling the student to remove them several times.

His students came to his defense after he was put on leave.

A Change.org page also has nearly 6,000 signatures supporting Whitley. Byler is pleased with the outcome.

Byler says this Virginia Beach educator clearly made a huge impact on his students.

WAVY News wasn’t told an exact date for Whitley’s return.

WAVY News received a statement from the Virginia Beach school division spokeswoman on Whitley, but it didn’t give much information.

“As this is an ongoing personnel matter, we cannot comment at this time,” the spokeswoman said.