Virginia Beach teacher collects donations to give recess toys for underprivileged students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — Find a need; fill a need.

A Virginia Beach teacher has not forgotten her roots, and is organizing a fundraiser to help her former school.

Many students at Parkway Elementary are living in poverty, and one teacher is rounding up recess toys to develop students’ social and emotional skills.

Jenna Peterson works at Red Mill Elementary as a kindergarten teacher now.

But before that, she worked at Parkway Elementary where she says she saw a big need for simple playground toys that could have a big impact on a child’s development.

So, even though she left, she made a mission to continue to help.

“I just remember having always grown up around kids and having a great childhood myself and I want other kids to have those same opportunities,” she said.

Peterson is taking things into her own hands this year.

“A lot of times we’re just rushing, rushing, go, go, go, trying to teach them everything we can, and the most important way to grow their brain development and their vocabulary skills is their imagination,” she said.

That’s why she started collecting playground toys for the younger students there, many who may be living in poverty.

“Especially if they don’t get play with these toys at home, they can come to school and just another way that they can maybe release something that upset them in morning,” she said.

Tricycles, slides, play cars, wagons, and a basketball hoop are some of the things she has already collected.

“Those [are] opportunities to practice their social and emotional skills because they didn’t have all of these toys in their courtyard,” she said.

Peterson said the teachers and principal at parkway are very grateful.

“They think that their kids are just going to love it. They have two classes full of 18 students for preschool and then they have five kindergarten classes, so it’s going to reach a lot of kids. A lot of kids are going to get to play with the equipment,” she added.

It may not be a lot but she says its important.

“I just think that’s an immediate impact and you can really just, like, make a student’s day — and a little bit goes a long way with them,” she said.

Peterson is planning on dropping the donations off next week, but if you’d like to donate there is still time. Here is a link to her Facebook donation page.