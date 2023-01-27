VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A teacher from Virginia Beach has been arrested and charged with disturbing the peace.

A Virginia Beach Public Schools spokesperson told 10 On Your Side that the teacher is a Technology Education teacher at Corporate Landing Middle School and that he is currently on administrative leave.

A Virginia Beach Police Department spokesperson said that the teacher has been charged with disturbing the peace. VBPD was unable to provide any more details because it is an active investigation.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about what led to these charges.