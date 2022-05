VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sad news for taco fans.

The Virginia Beach Taco Festival’s Sunday festivities have been suspended due to inclement weather for Sunday, including gusts that could be above 40 mph.

Organizers say Sunday’s tickets will now be good for the rescheduled date on August 21, 2022. Those tickets will be transferred automatically and honored.

Though Sunday didn’t work out, there was some pretty nice weather for the Saturday event at The Shack.