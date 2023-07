VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Swift Water Team arrived home in Virginia Beach Thursday after responding to the flooding and storms in Vermont.

According to a press release, Eight members of the team were activated on July 18 as part of the state’s Emergency Management Compact Team (EMAC).

Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Police Department

The VA-TF2 that also deployed to Vermont on July 10 also returned to Virginia Beach around 8 p.m. on Thursday.