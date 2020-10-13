Virginia Beach swears in new chief of police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach has a new chief of police.

Paul Neudigate was officially sworn in during a brief ceremony at City Hall conducted via Zoom Tuesday morning because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Neudigate will lead a department of 840 men and women in blue. He comes to Virginia Beach from Cincinnati where he was the assistant police chief.

He worked there for 30 years, during which he worked with newly appointed City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

“There is no doubt these are some of the most challenging times in law enforcement, but I have already found in the short time here, we have a great police department. Great men and women building relationships in the community with servants hearts,” said Chief Neudigate.

We just concluded a brief swearing in ceremony for our new Chief of Police, Paul Neudigate. Please help us welcome him to our community! @CityofVaBeach pic.twitter.com/kNgcfY83Vt — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) October 13, 2020

10 On Your Side's Andy Fox is scheduled to sit down with the new police chief for a one-on-one interview on Wednesday.

