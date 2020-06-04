Virginia Beach surfers ‘Paddle Out’ in support of Black Lives Matter movement

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A group of surfers in Virginia Beach found a unique way to pay their respects and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, the group held a “Paddle Out” session at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach.

The group organizer and Chesapeake native, Addie Abcede, has been a surfer all her life. Abcede said that she was not able to attend the protests on Sunday night, but wanted to raise awareness and promote the BLM mission.

So, she sent a message to her surfer messenger group and about 35 people came to the waterfront.

Abcede got the idea from a nationwide movement in the surfing community where surfers are paddling out, filling the oceans in peaceful protest to honor George Floyd.

On Sunday, over 300 people paddled out in Hawaii for the same cause.



