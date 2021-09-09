Virginia Beach students return to the classroom on Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The school bell marked the end of summer in Virginia Beach as students returned to the classroom for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Students are returning to the classroom for in-person learning five days a week, however, families also had the option to use Virtual Virginia to take online courses.

All students and staff are required to wear masks in VBCPS buildings and while riding the school bus.

Bush morning here at Princess Anne High School!



COVID-19 continues to be a concern as students return to the classroom, however, the district has several mitigation efforts in place to curb and slow the spread. School nurses and the Virginia Beach Health Department will contact parents or legal guardians if their child is exposed to the virus.

Those students who show COVID-19 symptoms while at school will be placed in an isolation room until a parent or legal guardian can pick them up.

All students, including those using the virtual option, will be provided free breakfast and lunch.

As 63,000 students prepare to head back into the classroom, the district is asking for patience from students and families as everyone transitions back into the school routine.