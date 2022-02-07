Virginia Beach students invited to apply for Tuthill Scholarship worth $2K

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Officials from Downtown Norfolk are asking residents what events and gatherings they would like to see held at the MacArthur Center Green space.

The space is located beside MacArthur Center at the corner of Monticello Avenue and E. Freemason Street.

The location has been home to many outdoor events over the years including beer and wine festivals, a farm market, roller skating and ice rinks, carnival rides and more.

Now, members of the Downtown Norfolk Council are asking community members what they would like to see at the location next.

The council recently published a survey with several questions regarding the the MacArthur Center Green space.