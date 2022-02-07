Virginia Beach students invited to apply for Tuthill Scholarship worth $2K

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the Bartley E. Tuthill Memorial Scholarship Program worth $2,000.
The scholarship aims to promote education in the technical fields of agriculture, natural resource conservation, or environmental sciences.
Requirements for the scholarship include:
- Applicants must be full-time students enrolled in or have applied to a college undergraduate level curriculum
- Applicant must document their class ranking and have a 3.0 or greater grade point average
- The applicant’s most recent official high school or college transcript
- A copy of the acceptance letter from the college the applicant will attend listing the major
Applications for the scholarship can be found HERE and must be submitted to the Virginia Beach Department of Agriculture, Municipal Center, Bldg. 14, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 by May 6, 2022.
