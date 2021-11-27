Virginia Beach student wins nationwide cabbage contest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach student was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Bonnie Plants 3rd Grade Cabbage Program for growing a four pound cabbage.

Timothy Hyvarinen of Atlantic Shores Christian School was announced the Virginia State Winner for his 4-pound cabbage entry.

Each participating student received a starter O.S. Cross variety cabbage plant and the lessons needed to care for and nurture their plant. Once fully grown, students took a photo with their cabbage and submitted it for a chance to win.

“We’re proud of all of this year’s participants and would like to congratulate Timothy whose hard work is paying off!” said Angela Thomas, Corporate Communications Manager at Bonnie Plants.

Hyvarinen was selected by Bonnie Plants in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services based on the student’s enthusiasm to participate and learn in addition to the size and overall appearance of their cabbage.

The program relaunched this year as a remote-friendly learning activity to safely bring education outdoors.

For more information on Bonnie Plants and their cabbage program, visit their website.