Virginia Beach student organizes panel about women in politics

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Female elected officials gathered Friday in a Virginia Beach high school to discuss the barriers they face as women.

Young women and men filled Tallwood High School’s auditorium Friday morning, listening to the stories of these female leaders.

“I’m really grateful that we could have people from all different parts of the political world come give their perspectives and hear what they have to say,” said Rachel McGraw, the student who planned the panel as part of her senior project.

McGraw said she was so excited to see so many women win in the 2018 midterms. However, when she did more research, she saw just how underrepresented women are in politics, so she decided to do something to change that.

“When I started looking, I saw that there weren’t that many in our government still so I wanted to look into why that happens and do something to fix it,” said McGraw.

Students heard from Mayor of Suffolk Linda Johnson, former candidate for Senate Missy Cotter Smasal, Dr. Sonya Finley, Virginia Beach Councilwoman Sabrina Wooten, and U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria.

“I know that this is a critical time in their educational career where they’re making decisions about what they’d like to do in the future,” said Rep. Elaine Luria, (D-2nd District).

Luria hoped the panel inspired the young people in the room.

“It’s not just them seeing themselves particularly sitting in the seat of one of us on the panel, but the understanding that the whole community works together and that we represent the whole community,” Luria said.

Luria shared a piece of advice for students who want to get into politics:

“Don’t be afraid to set your goals high and think about the things that you can do throughout the course of your career that can give you the experience, engage you with the community, and, you know, pave a path,” Luria said.

It’s a message McGraw hopes her classmates hear.

“I hope some of the young women will be inspired to go into, whether it be politics or whatever they want, they can do whatever they want,” she said.

Luria says a record 127 women currently serve in Congress, which is just shy of 24 percent. She hopes that number gets closer to 50 percent.

Latest Posts: