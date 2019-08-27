Virginia Beach struggles to find nesting place for Bird scooters scattered around city

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The city says it’s working to better regulate where the scooters end up moving forward.

Flocks of Bird scooters flew the coop at the Oceanfront, but where they’re landing now is ruffling some feathers.

“They’re kind of just laying down on the side of the road. It’s not the best thing to see and on top of that, it’s kind of just one of those things where – how did they end up there? Where do the people go after they just drop them off?” said Jessica Moros.

People living in Ocean Lakes, Red Mill and other nearby communities said ever since city council voted to ban the scooters, they’re seeing more of them.

“I’ve seen several up here between the 7-Eleven and the Harris Teeter on General Booth,” Glenn Parks said. “They’ve been down towards the Walmart on Nimmo. They were over here on the corner where Malbon Brothers was. They’re just everywhere now.”

The city said as long as the scooters aren’t blocking sidewalks or ADA accessible ramps, they’re allowed in neighborhoods and on bike paths.

Riders can also use them on roads where the speed is less than 25 MPH. If the speed limit is higher than that, they have to be on the sidewalk.

The city said it’s working toward beefing up the ordinance.

“We do plan on adjusting the code to make sure that scooters arent parked or staged in the grass between the curb and the sidewalk because they end up blocking the sidewalk, and it also prohibits residents, businesses and the city from maintaining the grassy area,” said Brian Solis, with Special Projects for the city.

The city is also looking into creating designated areas to park the two-wheelers.

“We would get things in place like incentives or penalties if you don’t park in those corrals so that helps to manage them,” Solis said.

The city said similar parking areas could be worked out with private property owners too.

“These companies could execute agreements with them to allow them to be staged in certain areas there,” Solis said. “If the homeowners association agrees to that, that would be totally up to them.”

A spokesperson with Bird scooters said the company “is working with local officials on a framework that can work for everyone in Virginia Beach and get us back on track in helping the community reduce its traffic and carbon emissions.”

The city has a survey for residents to give their input about the future of e-scooters in the city and you can take that survey until next week. To take the survey, click here. (https://publicinput.com/E-Scooters)