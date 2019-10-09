Virginia Beach Strong mural to honor victims of mass shooting

Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A new mural is in the works to commemorate the lives lost in the May 31 Virginia Beach mass shooting.

The Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department and the Strategic Growth Areas Office have chosen Pittsburgh-based artists for the creation of the mural.

According to a news release from the City of Virginia Beach, Sean Coffey and John Muldoon, the owners of the The Coffey Shop studios, reached out to the city after the tragedy offering the artwork.

The mural titled “Peace Doves” will be painted on the inner walls of The Loop at Rudee at the Oceanfront between Oct. 10 and 12.

According to Sean Coffey, the painting was created to show the togetherness of communities in dark times.

Peace Doves,’ a play on origami birds and shadows, was created to show that communities can overcome anything if they work together, and to remind us all that there is light at the end of even the darkest tunnels,” said Coffey.

Coffey spent summers in Virginia Beach as a child and said he was heartbroken by the tragedy.

He and Muldoon are donating their mural to the city. Once complete, the public will be able to view it in a space adjacent to 3rd Street and Atlantic Avenue.