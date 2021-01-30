Virginia Beach starts COVID-19 vaccinations for phase 1b recipients

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Ba. (WAVY) — Monday was the first day for 1b vaccinations in Virginia Beach.



Folks wrapped around the convention center waiting for their shot, but today was a different story.



“I went right in there was no line they were set up for a lot of lines but just walked right in checked my ID went to a table to get vaccinated,” said Salem High School teacher, Jennifer Mechling.

“It was very smooth, no problems, no hiccups I think the longest part was waiting in the safety zone,” added Anne Glenn-Zeljeznak who works HR for Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Earlier this week, EMS Chief Ed Brazle told 10 On Your Side there were some things they needed to streamline.



He credited some of the lines earlier this week to people who were showing up early for their time slot and clogged the system.



It was a problem that Jennifer Mechling believes is solved as it took her just a few minutes to get in and get out.



“When I came, someone said a later time and someone told her she had to wait,” Mechling said.

With school starting back for some students in Virginia Beach this upcoming week, Mechling says her vaccine came right on time.



“I’m just glad. I feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel now. We’re going to be back in the classrooms and safely eventually and I’m just so excited,” Mechling added.

The Convention Center is currently giving out vaccinations to those in 1b which partially consists of people 65 and older, those with co-morbidities, teachers, and front line workers.



It is expected to be a vaccination point for the general public whenever vaccination supply allows.