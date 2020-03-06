Virginia Beach squatter case heads to court Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A case involving a squatter in Virginia Beach is heading to court on Friday.

The property owners on St. Pauls Street are bringing a criminal trespass charge against Mike Bateman, who’s built an elaborate structure on the property.

“It’s illegal. We have laws that protect us from these things, but they’re not being enforced through our Virginia Beach city officials,” owner Everette Brown said.

Brown says Bateman’s structure is illegal and Virginia Beach city officials have failed to do anything since 2017.

Bateman claims he has adverse possession of the property because he’s been there for 20 years, but a lawyer for the property owners says that’s not true.

The lawyer says it’s clear from Google Earth that the first evidence of any structure on the property was from April 2013.

Both sides are heading to court Friday and WAVY’s Andy Fox will be there. Look for updates online and on WAVY News 10 starting at 4.

