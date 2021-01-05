Virginia Beach Superintendent calls special meeting to discuss when students may return to the classroom

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Superintendent of Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) called a special meeting for Jan. 5 to discuss proposed adjustments to the return-to-school plan.

The meeting begins at 4 p.m. and will be streamed live online.

All students in Virginia Beach, including students with disabilities, returned to virtual learning on Dec. 8 in response to the increases in coronavirus metrics in the city. Although most had already been learning remotely since before Thanksgiving break.

At Tuesday’s workshop, school administration will present an updated proposal for how and when to transition students back to in-person learning. There is no public comment section scheduled on the agenda. ​

WAVY News 10’s Geena Arevalo is monitoring tonight’s meeting. Look for her live updates Tuesday night on WAVY, both on-air and at this link.

You can also watch the special meeting here.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Despite rising coronavirus cases across the city, the district announced Monday, there will be a varsity winter sports season in Virginia Beach.

Tryouts will begin as soon as Wednesday, Jan. 6. According to a letter sent to families, there will be some changes, though. Those include limiting the size of teams and not allowing spectators at competitions.

RELATED: Virginia Beach City Public Schools to hold varsity winter sports season with new, stricter rules