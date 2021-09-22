Virginia Beach SPCA launches interactive online learning portal for kids

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Beach SPCA launched, Animal Heros, a new online learning portal aimed at educating children about animal adoption and responsible pet ownership.

“The Virginia Beach SPCA believes that children are an important part of our mission of eliminating animal suffering,” said Derby Brackett, CEO of the Virginia Beach SPCA. “Animal Heroes teaches kids about the importance of caring for your pet and helps instill values of empathy and respect. These lessons set the foundation for children to create a kinder, more compassionate world for animals in the future.”

The portal allows children to virtually make their way through a variety of worlds and levels that helps them learn the importance of animal shelters, how to keep pets safe and healthy, and the ways animals communicate through noises and body language.

After completing all the levels, kids will officially become a Virginia Beach SPCA Animal Hero and receive a printable certificate. The portal is free to play and open to everyone.

To learn more and play Virginia Beach SPCA’s Animal Heroes, visit vbspca.com/animal-heroes.