Virginia Beach SPCA adjusting services to help pet owners in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach SPCA announced on Wednesday that the clinics and shelters are adjusting community services to help pet owners and families experiencing financial hardships during the coronavirus shutdown.

The VBSPCA is Hampton Roads’ largest private animal shelter and to aid in providing coronavirus relief, they are making certain that the community has access to animal food, medical care, and shelter.

According to the statement released, the following services have been amended to help the community:

The Low Cost Clinic modified income restrictions to open veterinary care for those struggling financially that need medical care for their pets. ​Appointments can be set up online.

“All pets must be spayed or neutered to access clinic services. If your pet is not yet spayed or neutered, please visit ​vbspca.com/clinic​ to learn about your options,” according to the release.

Existing clients that cannot leave their homes due to the coronavirus but need medications or clinic services, can email ​clinic@vbspca.com​ to find out additional options.

The VBSPCA Pet Pantry is open to families struggling financially and unable to provide food for their pets. Those that need support can email petpantry@vbspca.com.

For additional inquiries on the shelter hours and information, “The VBSPCA shelter is still fully operational and can accommodate both owner surrenders and adoptions by appointment only. Email ​info@vbspca.com​ or contact us via Facebook messenger to set up an appointment.”

For more information on caring for your pet during this time, visit the VBSPCA online.

