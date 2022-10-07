VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is showing its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month with new pink gear, and by honoring deputies who fought breast cancer.

Throughout October, sworn staff will be wearing pink Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office badges and patches on their uniforms. Civilian staff members will also be provided with a pink ribbon pin to wear.

This is the first time that the VBSO has authorized pink uniform items, with the goal of raising awareness about the impact that breast cancer has on millions of people around the world.

In 2022, an estimated 7,600 Virginians were diagnosed with the disease, ranking Virginia 12th out of the 50 states, according to the American Cancer Society.

Photo courtesy Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

“Breast cancer is a deadly disease, especially if not caught early, and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office wants to educate our team members and the public about the importance of annual mammograms for early detection,” Virginia Beach Sheriff Ken Stolle said. “We are proud to wear pink this month in support of this important cause and in solidarity with other law enforcement agencies who have led the way.”

The VBSO is providing pink patches to deputies free of charge. Deputies may also purchase pink badges for $50 and VBSO challenge coins for $4 each.