Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office warning residents of scammers posing as deputies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office is warning residents regarding scammers using the names of real deputies.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, officials from the sheriff’s office say they will never call residents and demand money over the phone.

The latest comes after officials say they’ve received several phone calls in the past week from concerned residents who have been targeted by scammers pretending to be members of the VBSO.

“These criminals have gone so far as to spoof our phone number & use real deputies’ names,” the tweet said.

If you’ve fallen victim to this crime, contact the VBPD Economic Crimes Unit at 757-385-8101.

The Suffolk Sheriff’s Office also reported similar incidents of residents being scammed by strangers posing as deputies.