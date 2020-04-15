Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office releases COVID-19 testing database for city jail

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office has created a database where it will post daily numbers on coronavirus testing and positive cases within the city jail.
The VBSO’s new database can be found here. It will be updated every day by 5 p.m.
As of 5 p.m. April 15, the VBSO’s database shows that of more than 400 staff members working, 10 deputies have been tested for COVID-19. Two of those deputies received positive results for the disease.
One deputy has been cleared to return to work by medical providers following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
It also shows that out of more than 1,080 inmates, one offender at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center has been tested for COVID-19. That person’s COVID-19 test result was negative.
