VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nonprofit organization Operation Gratitude is giving back to the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office received 450 care packages weighing 1,100 pounds from the nonprofit as a result following a 2022 holiday email from VBSO Master Deputy II Kyle Silvernail.

“During the holidays, my family and I were watching TV and we saw an ad for this organization

and its military and first responder care packages. My mother-in-law, Eileen Maiolo, then asked

whether the Sheriff’s Office would like something like that,” said MD Silvernail, who has worked

for the VBSO since December 2010. “Without hesitation, I said that would be a great morale

booster!”

The family found the organization online and sent an email. Operation Gratitude replied that it

had exhausted its holiday supplies, but that the VBSO would receive care packages after more

were assembled.

Items in the packages delivered include lip balm, a small hygiene kit, vitamin C supplements, a paracord bracelet handmade by a volunteer and a handwritten letter of gratitude.

Operation Gratitude started in 2003 and has distributed more than 3.5 million care packages around the world to deployed military, first responders, veterans, military families, boot camp graduates, and wounded heroes and their caregivers.

For more information on Operation Gratitude, CLICK HEREperationgratitude.com.