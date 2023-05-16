VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office released a statement Tuesday following the heavy traffic issues at the Janet Jackson concert Sunday night.

10 On Your Side received reports of heavy traffic and backups at the Janet Jackson concert, specifically on Princess Anne Rd. Some concertgoers told WAVY that they were waiting up to 3 1/2 hours to get to the venue. Some people were even captured on video jumping the curb to try to cut in line and get to the venue quicker.

A statement sent to 10 On Your Side from the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office states:

“In anticipation of heavy concert traffic this past Sunday, May 14, the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office stationed deputies to direct traffic an hour earlier than normal. This was in alignment with notifications from Live Nation advising concert-goers to arrive early due to expected heavy traffic. Deputies were present at all assigned locations, including operating the traffic control box at the corner of Princes Anne Road and Concert Drive.”

10 On Your Side has received conflicting accounts from concertgoers who said there was no traffic control at the intersection that VBSO mentioned in their statement, and that they did not see deputies directing traffic until visitors made it to the venue parking lot.

The statement continues by saying that the limited entrance and exit points at the venue, combined with the number of visitors who arrived after 7 p.m. made it difficult to get vehicles into the parking lot quickly.

From 8 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., which was the time officials say the traffic was cleared, the sheriff’s office says they were able to direct more than 7,000 people into the parking lot for the show.

The sheriff’s office also reminded people in their statement that those who will be attending shows at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater should give themselves extra time to travel to and from the venue.

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox will have more on this story starting on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.