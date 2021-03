VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office has a round of candidates testing Saturday, with the next group of testing set to take place in April and May.

Future testing dates will be held on April 17 and May 22. VBSO offers a competitive starting salary of $43,264 with annual increases and career progression increases with benefits included.

Today we have 60+ applicants taking the written & physical ability tests to qualify to be hired as #VirginiaBeach deputies! Good luck & thank you for your interest in serving our great city. Next testing dates are 4/17 & 5/22. Apply & reserve your spot!: https://t.co/OvJmwC9jQY. pic.twitter.com/n8mIvuFGcK — VB Sheriff's Office (@VBSO) March 20, 2021

For more information on pay, minimum requirements, and the Physical Ability Test, click here.